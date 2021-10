Green Drawstring Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women. Dress for comfort with the soft cotton feel and casual fit of this hoodie complete with a generous front pocket for keeping your hands warm. Size S: 25.59'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit100% cottonMachine washImported