Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Dust - Dust 'Mama Claus' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women

Dust 'Mama Claus' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women. Snuggle up in this cozy pullover offering a wide scoop neck that flatters the collar and a festive graphic that'll have you feeling merry and bright. A slouchy silhouette and soft knit will keep you comfy throughout the season. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Mama Claus.Lightweight French terry knitRaw-edge neckline50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.