Black Pocket Zip-Up Hoodie - Women. Cozy up on cool-weather days with this soft cotton-blend hoodie that features two-way zip and a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm. Size S: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips53% cotton / 45% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported