Red Tie-Dye Lace-Up Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women. Showcase your free spirit by slipping on this hoodie that features a lace-up neck and a retro print. A kangaroo pocket provides a handy pouch for hand-warming and for storage. Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnitKangaroo pocket75% polyester / 20% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash Imported