Red Wine Stripe-Sleeve Crewneck Top - Women. Made from soft knit fabric and boasting a long and lean silhouette ideal for layering, this crewneck top flaunts contrasting stripes on each sleeve for an on-trend touch. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported