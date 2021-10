Refresh your warm-weather closet with this Flutter-Sleeves Tank Dress from Universal Thread™. The tank dress is cut from 100percent cotton fabric for comfortable wear from day to night and season to season, while a crew neckline and regular fit offers a more casual vibe. Pair with your favorite sneakers for a more laid-back look, or amp it up for a night out with heels. Color: Brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.