Gray & Coal Abstract Tulip-Hem Tank - Women & Plus. Elevate your warm-weather wardrobe with this lightweight tank, featuring an eye-catching abstract motif and a unique tulip hem at the back.Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.5'' waist; 36.75'' hips94% polyester / 6% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported