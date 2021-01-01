From chin up apparel

Chin Up Apparel Women's Tank Tops INDIGO - Indigo 'Better Faster Stronger Happier' Slim Fit Racerback Tank - Women

$14.99 on sale
($22.00 save 32%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Indigo 'Better Faster Stronger Happier' Slim Fit Racerback Tank - Women. Bring a dose of humor and lasting comfort to your wardrobe with this lightweight tank boasting a sporty racerback design and a fun-loving graphic. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Better, faster, stronger, happierSize M: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSlim fitPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com