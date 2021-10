Frozen II Black Olaf Panel Racerback Tank - Women. Refresh the day's ensemble with this easygoing racerback tank crafted from breathable and soft cotton-blend fabric. The graphic lends a twist of charming magic. Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% polyester / 25% cotton / 25% rayon Machine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.