Chin Up Apparel Women's Tank Tops CHARCOAL - Charcoal 'I'm Nicer After Yoga' Racerback Tank - Women

Charcoal 'I'm Nicer After Yoga' Racerback Tank - Women. Channel breezy boho style in this racerback tank flaunting a slim-fit silhouette and soft cotton-blend construction for a comfortable fit you'll want to namastay in long after leaving the studio.Full graphic text: I'm nicer after yoga.27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inksSlim fit60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.