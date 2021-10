Black 'Positive Vibes Only' Slim-Fit Racerback Tank - Women. Feel comfortable throughout your workout in this slim-fitting tank made from breathable cotton-blend fabric. Racerback styling adds structure and holds the straps in place through every activity. Size note: This item runs small. We recommend ordering one size up.60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.