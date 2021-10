Heather Gray Rugrats Brick Wall Racerback Tank - Women & Plus. Greet clear skies with your shoulders out in this sporty racerback tank featuring a Rugrats graphic for a nostalgic detail.Full graphic text: Rugrats since 1991.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA