Effy Tanzanite And Diamond Pendant Necklace In 14K Yellow Gold. This 14k yellow gold pendant features 1.52 ct. t.w. tanzanite, and 0.21 ct. t.w. diamond that measures 23.7-mm. length x 12.6-mm. width and hangs on an 18-in. length chain. Almost all gemstones have been treated to enhance their color and require special care.