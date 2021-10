Elizabeth Arden White Tea Pure Indulgence Bath And Shower Gel. Elizabeth Arden White Tea Pure Indulgence Bath & Shower Lavish in a luxurious indulgence that allows you to revel in the simple pleasure that accompanies the first sip of tea. Let this delightful formula immerse you in a warm memory as it washes away impurities leaving skin cleansed, refreshed and lightly scented with white tea vapors, Madras Wood and a Trio of Tranquility Musks.