Rose & Black Butterfly Floral Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee - Women. Boasting a beautiful butterfly design and soft cotton-blend fabric from end to end, this v-neck tee is a charming addition to your weekly wardrobe. Size S: 26.37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported