Brown & White Cats Raglan Tee - Women & Plus. Opt for easygoing, everyday style in this relaxed raglan tee featuring a whimsical pattern. Soft material enhanced with a hint of stretch promises the comfort you crave. Made for Zulily95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.