Purple & Blue Color Block Twist-Hem Tee - Women. Whether running errands, lounging around or exploring your town, this lightweight tee adds a hint of modern style to your casual ensemble with its trio of hues and twisted hemline.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 24.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65%cotton / 35%polyesterMachine washImported