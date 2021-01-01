Urban Smalls Women's Tee Shirts Cream - Cream & Pink 'A Wise Woman Once Said' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Cream & Pink 'A Wise Woman Once Said' V-Neck Tee Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Drift off in the dreamy fit of this two-piece pajama set boasting a graphic tee and drawstring pants both made from feel-good fabric for comfortably streamlined sleepwear. Includes cream and pink V-neck pajama tee and dark navy and pink abstract drawstring pajama pants (two pieces total)Full graphic text (top): A wise woman once said, 'oh, hell no,' and lived happily ever after.Top: 50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dry ImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.