White & Pink Polka Dot Flower-Crown French Bulldog Crewneck Tee - Women & Plus. Freshen up your tee drawer with this playfully printed pick that's crafted from a soft stretch blend for comfort that lasts. Made for ZulilyAccessories not included95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.