Navy Color Block V-Neck Tee - Women. Bring modern style to your casual wardrobe thanks to this flowy top boasting bold color blocking and v-neck design.Size Note: If in between sizes, we recommend sizing down. Size S: 27.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 34'' chest; 25'' waist; 36'' hipsKnit100% modalHand wash; dry flatImported