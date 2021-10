White Eyelet Waffle-Knit Crewneck Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Bring a chic flourish to your contemporary outfits with this relaxed long-sleeve top finished with eyelet panels and a solid shade for versatile mix and match potential. Size S: 27.16'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.46'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported