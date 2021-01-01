Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts ATH - Hocus Pocus Athletic Heather & Black 'Amuck' Crewneck Tee - Juniors

Hocus Pocus Athletic Heather & Black 'Amuck' Crewneck Tee - Juniors. Celebrate your favorite Halloween movie with this comfortable cotton tee starring a quotable graphic and bring some spooky style to your casual collection. Full graphic text: Amuck. Amuck. Amuck. Sarah Sanderson. Disney. Hocus Pocus.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.