Marble White 'I Don't Care' Crewneck Tee - Women. Reach for this classic tee when you're craving everyday comfort in soft and breathable cotton. The cheeky graphic infuses your ensemble with a pop of personality. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Accessories not includedFull graphic text: There's a 99 percent chance I don't care.Size S: 24.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonHand washImported