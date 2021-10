Purple 'If My Mouth Doesn't Say It' Tee - Women & Plus. Let your tee do the talking when you pop on this short-sleeve crewneck made with soft cotton and a sassy graphic. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: If my mouth doesn't say it, my face definitely will.Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine washImported