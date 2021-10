Black 'Jolliest Bunch of Elves' V-Neck Top - Women. Soft cotton material lends comfy style to this long-sleeve top embellished with a merry message for eye-grabbing appeal. Full graphic text: Jolliest bunch of elves this side of the nuthouse.Size S: 26.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA