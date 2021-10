Dark Purple 'Momster' Twist-Hem Tee - Girls, Women & Plus. You and your little boo will be able to enjoy a charming matching moment in these coordinating graphic tees that feature cozy long sleeves and a twisted hem detail. Made for ZulilyAdult and kid sizes sold separatelyFull graphic text (adult sizes): Momster.Full graphic text (kid sizes): Little boo.95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.