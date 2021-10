Dark Pink & Jewel-Tone Multicolor Drip Lips Tee - Women & Plus. Add a pop of color to your casual looks with this comfy tee boasting a vibrant graphic and breathable cotton fabric. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Jeans and accessories not includedSize S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine washImported