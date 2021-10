Khaki Plaid Chest-Pocket Button-Up - Women. Keep your cool-weather ensembles classic and comfy with the bold plaid accents of this relaxed button-up. Size S: 26.97'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported