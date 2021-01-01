Fifth Sun Women's Tee Shirts PINK - Pink 'Princess' Fitted Tee - Women & Juniors

Pink 'Princess' Fitted Tee - Women & Juniors. Embellish your everyday ensembles with this quirky, coordinate-ready fitted tee, featuring a soft, breathable composition for continual comfort throughout your day. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Simple princess.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks100% cotton Machine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.