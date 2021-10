Wine Red 'Sloth Hiking Team' Tee - Women & Plus. Hit the trail or the sidewalk at your own pace wearing this crewneck tee that features a playful graphic and soft cotton fabric. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Sloth hiking team. We will get there when we get there.Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit100% cottonMachine washImported