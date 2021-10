Burgundy 'Thankful Blessed Kind Of A Mess' Fitted Tee - Women & Plus. Show off your casual style in this statement fitted tee featuring the softness of a cotton blend and a flattering fit.Full graphic text: Thankful, blessed, kind of a mess.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported Shipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.