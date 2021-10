TMNT 'Radical' Scoop Neck Tee - Women. Showcase your love of all things Ninja Turtles in this supersoft layer fronted by your favorite rebellious superheroes.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported | Printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.