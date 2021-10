Venom Black Symbol Face Tee - Juniors. Venom's iconic symbol bears a stylized depiction of the alien symbiote's face on this cool black tee made of comfy cotton.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks15'' W x 25'' H100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.