Red Wine & Gray Triangle-Stitch Short-Sleeve Raglan Tee - Women. Score points for sporty style by teaming up with this tee flanked by short contrast raglan sleeves. Triangle stitching adds interest to the neck, and blended cotton fabric makes it a comfy MVP.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 26.38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported