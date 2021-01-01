Columbia Women's Tested Tough In Pink II Rain Jacket, Small

Part of a limited Columbia collection, this rain jacket is waterproof, breathable, fully seam-sealed, and so lightweight that it packs into its own pocket. Show your support while staying prepared for wicked weather in the Women's Tested Tough In Pink™ II Rain Jacket. Fit & Design: Regular fit rain jacket Breathable and packable lightweight fabrication Attached, adjustable hood Zippered hand pockets Full-zip silhouette with drawcord adjustable hem Technology: Omni-Tech™ fabric is waterproof and fully seam sealed without sacrificing breathability