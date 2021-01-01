Benefit Cosmetics Women The Porefessional Super Setter Makeup Setting Spray Mini

Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Super Setter Makeup Setting Spray Mini. WHAT IT IS Available in a travel-size mini, Benefit’s The POREfessional: Super Setter is a long-lasting, multitasking makeup setting spray that locks on makeup for 16 hours.* It instantly blurs the look of pores, feels weightless, and absorbs quickly for a flawless look that won’t smudge, transfer, or fade. *Instrumental test on 20 women WHY WE LOVE IT This microfine mist helps makeup stay put for 16 hours*, minimizes the appearance of pores, and leaves skin feeling smooth, refreshed & hydrated. The water-based formula contains pore-blurring powders that softly scatter light** and visibly reduce shine for a natural-looking, soft-focus finish. The mess-free applicator mists on a smooth, even, featherlight cloud...no drops, spots, or sticky feel! • Alcohol-free • Waterproof & smudge-proof*** • Fade-proof • Instant mattifying effect • 93% said it perfects the look of makeup**** • 95% said skin feels hydrated**** *Instrumental test on 20 women **Ingredient properties ***Instrumental test on 22 women ****Self-evaluation by 110 women after 1 week TIPS & TRICKS All Mist, No Mess! - After applying primer and makeup, shake well and hold 8” from face. Mist evenly all over. - Warning: Keep out of eyes. Close eyes before misting. - Mist on in the morning to lock makeup in place, then reapply during the day for a refreshing & perfecting boost! BEAUTY TIP Defeat pores from day to night with the dynamic duo of The POREfessional face primer (sold separately) and Super Setter. Together, they deliver smooth, visibly poreless skin that stays looking fresh all day long!