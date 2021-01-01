Nike Women's Therma-FIT Herringbone Pro Warm ½ Zip Top, Small, Pink

Fit and Design: Standard fit top Delivers a relaxed, easy feel that highlights your shape without feeling restrictive Soft, warm fleece with a herringbone pattern curves down at the back for a little more coverage High-stretch fabric flexes with every move you make Side slits create extra give while you move Standing collar zips at the neck to make it easy to adjust the airflow Center front ½ zip allows for an easy on/off Subtle double bar tack at lower side seams Center seam detail on back ”Just Do It.” Print at the interior hem delivers an inspirational message to help you power through every workout Technology: Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions Sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable Additional Details: Care: Machine wash