Step onto the court with confidence in the FILA® Women’s Tiered Tennis Skort. The included inner shorts, with CoolMax Core® technology, provide coverage and comfort so you can conquer the competition set after set. Technology: CoolMax Core® technology for breathable comfort Design Details: Silver FILA® cut-out F-Box® logo Included inner shorts for complete coverage Feather-weight jersey material to provide incredible comfort 13 ½“ length Style: TW016439