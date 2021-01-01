Lafayette 148 New York Women's Topher Blouse - Cloud - Size S

Streamlined short sleeve blouse with an understated concealed button placket. Concealed button placket Short sleeves Lined Acetate/polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of b. Selloff Women's - S/o W Sportswear/pl > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Cloud. Size: S.