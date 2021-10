Rust & Gray Bandanna Contrast-Yoke Button-Front Tunic - Women. Take on the day in this casual stretch-blend tunic styled with dainty cap sleeves, a contrast yoke and a partial button placket for easygoing appeal. Size S: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hipsSelf:95% polyester / 5% spandexContrast: 100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported