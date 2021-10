Black & Gray Leopard Ruffle-Sleeve Button-Up - Women & Plus. Add a pop of patterned appeal to your looks with this leopard button-up accented by ruffle sleeves. See how to measure here. Size S: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported