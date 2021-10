Mocha & Mustard Camo Crewneck Sweatshirt - Women & Plus. Sneak some style into your casual closet with this camouflaged sweatshirt made from soft, stretchy tri-blend fabric for comfortable wear that pairs effortlessly with jeans, leggings or joggers. Size S: 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 30.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem63% polyester / 33% rayon / 4% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials