Black & White Skeleton Cat Contrast-Cuff Raglan Top - Women & Plus. Define your laid-back look with the frightful feline flair of this long-sleeve tunic made with a hint of stretch fabric for comfortable wear that pairs effortlessly with jeans or leggings. Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported