Dark Green & Black Tie-Dye Twist-Front V-Neck Top - Women & Plus. Take your wardrobe to the next level with this eye-catching top boasting an ultra flattering v-neckline and a unique twist-front detail for ultra flair.Size S: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hips95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported