Dark Plum V-Neck Sleeveless Pocket Tunic - Women. Stay cool and comfy in this versatile tunic that features a v-neck to frame the face and a swingy fit with side pockets for your essentials. Layer a blazer or cardigan over this sleeveless pick for a relaxed, professional look. Necklace not includedSize S: 30'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 30'' chest; 24'' waist; 34'' hipTwo pockets55% polyester / 40% rayon / 5% spandexMachine washImported