Jane Women's Tunics Cabernet - Cabernet Dobby Cuff-Sleeve Boat Neck Top - Women

Cabernet Dobby Cuff-Sleeve Boat Neck Top - Women. From the boardroom to brunch, this fluid top adds feminine movement to your day. Pair with your favorite pencil skirt for a polished touch or tuck into your skinny jeans for an effortlessly-chic weekend ensemble. A solid hue ensures styling versatility, making this piece an every-day staple in your wardrobe.Model (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 38'' chest; 32'' waist; 42'' hipsSize S: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% polyesterMachine wash coldImported