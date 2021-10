Dusty Pink Lace-Trim Notch Neck Top - Women. Take your everyday essentials to the next level when you choose this ultra-feminine top fashioned with a romantic lace trim and a notch neckline to highlight your beloved bauble. Size S: 29'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.82'' hips50% rayon / 50% cottonMachine wash; hang dryImported