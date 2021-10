Heather Gray & Black Lace-Contrast Sleeveless Tied-Back Tunic - Women & Plus. Contrasting lace trim and a bow-accent on the back bring feminine charm to this tunic made from light, stretch-friendly fabric.Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSelf: 95% polyester / 5% spandexContrast: 100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported