Blue Plaid Tie-Dye Bubble-Sleeve V-Neck Top - Women & Plus. Showing off a a tie-dye print and bubble sleeves, this top radiates a free-spirited bohemian vibe just right for laid-back weekend outings. Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32'' chest; 24.4'' waist; 35.4'' hips95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported