Rust Ruffle-Trim Scoop Neck Top - Women & Plus. Enliven your styles with cheerful color when you choose this modish tunic that boasts playful ruffle-accented short-sleeves. Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size s): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hips65% polyester / 35% rayonMachine wash; hang dryImported